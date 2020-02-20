TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 6,000 Shares

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.85. TriNet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Highside Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,548,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,038,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

