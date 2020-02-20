Tripio Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. Tripio has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.02992139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00228974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00145618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 381.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003333 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio’s genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

