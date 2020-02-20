Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $4.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Trivago from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on shares of Trivago in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

TRVG stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 240,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,311. The company has a market capitalization of $851.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. Trivago has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.73 million. Trivago had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 2.06%. Trivago’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trivago will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trivago by 585.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trivago during the third quarter worth about $85,000. 11.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

