Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 1,319.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 182,612 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Trueblue by 1,707.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 92,331 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $834,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TBI shares. TheStreet downgraded Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Trueblue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of TBI stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.69. Trueblue Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trueblue Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

