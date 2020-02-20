TrueDeck Reaches Market Capitalization of $227,125.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $227,125.00 and approximately $25,570.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.72 or 0.03018255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00234124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00146722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002711 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

