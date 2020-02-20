TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 44.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 6,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $760.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.07. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

