Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.65

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.65 and last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 116777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 6.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 45.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

