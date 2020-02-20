Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Up 16.5%

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) shot up 16.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.79 and last traded at $33.13, 3,641,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 491% from the average session volume of 616,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 86.44% and a negative net margin of 234.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 36,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $880,089.56. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $91,143.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,501 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 215,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,784,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 54,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 44,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

