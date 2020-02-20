UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for South32 (LON:S32)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.57) target price on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 185 ($2.43).

S32 opened at GBX 135.42 ($1.78) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.82. South32 has a 12-month low of GBX 128.02 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 215.80 ($2.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. South32’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

