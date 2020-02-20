Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 497,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Unilever by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.55. Unilever N.V. has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

