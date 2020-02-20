Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded Union Bankshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of AUB opened at $34.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.70 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,309,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,707,000 after purchasing an additional 195,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

