United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 80,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in United Parcel Service by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 132,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in United Parcel Service by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $106.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,888. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.69.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

