United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on URI. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Shares of URI traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

