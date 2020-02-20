United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB (NYSE:UZB) Trading Up 0.1%

United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB (NYSE:UZB)’s share price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $26.09, approximately 16,276 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 11,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40.

About United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB (NYSE:UZB)

There is no company description available for United States Cellular Corp.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.