United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB (NYSE:UZB) Trading Up 0.1%

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB (NYSE:UZB)’s share price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $26.09, approximately 16,276 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 11,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40.

About United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB (NYSE:UZB)

There is no company description available for United States Cellular Corp.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit