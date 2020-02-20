United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Upgraded to Hold at HSBC

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on UUGRY. Barclays raised shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Utilities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

UUGRY stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

