Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.24% of Universal Insurance worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 71,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 79.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 62,535 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 31,257 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

UVE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.39. 8,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $28,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,872,251.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.86 per share, with a total value of $41,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,466,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,844,236.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $215,800. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

