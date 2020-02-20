US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRAH shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

PRAH traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.28. The stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.92.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

