US Bancorp DE Has $636,000 Holdings in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 236.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 339,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 238,574 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $7,653,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 241,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 141,137 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,835,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 78,133 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KTB traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $38.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,554. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $43.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KTB. ValuEngine upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

