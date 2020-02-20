US Bancorp DE Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.4% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 745,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 265,824 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 457,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 195,832 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,311,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 97,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 261,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 88,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDM shares. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of PDM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.44. 7,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

