US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Columbia Property Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.91 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CXP. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.