US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,000 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 76,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,053.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,274 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 51,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

EGRX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,366. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $722.73 million, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

