US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HASI. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 198,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 20,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $29,989.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,484 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,585.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HASI stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.41. 5,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,264. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 29.13 and a quick ratio of 29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.