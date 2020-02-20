Utrust 1-Day Volume Tops $777,735.00 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. Utrust has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $777,735.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.07 or 0.02955756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00230942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00147075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC, Huobi, Ethfinex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

