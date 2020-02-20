VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.01

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $2.24. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 117,522 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $120.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
About VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
