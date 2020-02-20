VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.01

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $2.24. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 117,522 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $120.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 179,481 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 791,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 32,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.