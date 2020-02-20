Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.30-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.878-2.961 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.30-8.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Shares of VMI traded down $19.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.68. 308,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,948. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $112.94 and a 52-week high of $154.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.83. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

