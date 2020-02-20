Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,601,000 after purchasing an additional 214,909 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 478.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 66,296 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,964,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,393,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $195.94. 151,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,330. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.23. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

In other news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

