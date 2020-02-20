Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Position Decreased by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,261,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,439,000 after purchasing an additional 264,596 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,139,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,953,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18,924.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $131.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $135.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

