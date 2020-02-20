Vegalab (OTCMKTS:VEGL) Trading Up 50%

Vegalab Inc (OTCMKTS:VEGL) shares were up 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 4,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

About Vegalab (OTCMKTS:VEGL)

Vegalab, Inc primarily engages in the citrus packing business. The company operates in two segments, the Agronomy Business and the Packing Business. It also distributes biological pesticides, natural fertilizers, and specialty biological agents under the Vegalab brand name. The company markets its products through stocking distributors.

