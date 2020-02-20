VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ) Trading Down 7.5%

VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ) shares traded down 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.34 and last traded at $46.60, 7,247,028 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 4,576,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGAZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN by 11,061.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 22,454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000.

