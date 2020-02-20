VelocityShares Daily 4X Long JPY vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UJPY) Shares Down 3.1%

VelocityShares Daily 4X Long JPY vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UJPY) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $20.51, approximately 10,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 509% from the average daily volume of 1,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25.

