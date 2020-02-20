VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $2.44

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.44. VEON shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 831,352 shares traded.

VEON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEON from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. VEON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in VEON by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd now owns 52,389,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after buying an additional 4,223,461 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its position in shares of VEON by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 40,405,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,991 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 24,962,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,469 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,265,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,911,000 after buying an additional 720,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 3,503.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,401,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,725,000 after buying an additional 7,195,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

