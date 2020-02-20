Verasity (VRA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $480,277.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and $480,277.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019043 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 100.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00240048 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

