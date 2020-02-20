Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Deutsche Bank

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verisk Analytics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.30. 379,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $171.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.60.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 17.26%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

In other news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $529,887.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,029.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total transaction of $4,434,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,778.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,132 shares of company stock valued at $21,217,951. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

