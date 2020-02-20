Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Decreased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $206,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 304,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,366,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 149,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.09. 16,747,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,598,498. The stock has a market cap of $239.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

