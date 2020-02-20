Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) Declares $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Vermilion Energy stock traded up C$0.35 on Thursday, reaching C$19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.25. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.13 and a twelve month high of C$36.83.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on VET shares. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight Capital lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lowered Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.35.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.