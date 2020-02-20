VIBE Tops One Day Volume of $829,631.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, VIBE has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $829,631.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.65 or 0.02990866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00231036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00044606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00145985 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE was first traded on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

