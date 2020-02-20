Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $428.67

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $428.67 and traded as low as $390.00. Victoria shares last traded at $402.00, with a volume of 37,098 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on VCP shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.56) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Victoria in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 428.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 449.43. The stock has a market cap of $504.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58.

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

