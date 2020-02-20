Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,487 Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,435 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,276,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,291,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,568.2% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,446,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,677,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 135,458 shares during the last quarter. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TME shares. BOCOM International cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.98.

NYSE TME traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 100,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,915. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.17.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.