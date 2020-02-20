Virtu Financial LLC Buys 91,861 Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 449.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,861 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in CBL & Associates Properties were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Triad Investment Management bought a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 1,195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 38,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 84,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.57. 50,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.65. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $189.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.27.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

