Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,594,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2,477.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,311,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.35.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,181,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 161.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

