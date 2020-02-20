Virtu Financial LLC Invests $109,000 in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Savara by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 241,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Savara by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Savara by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Savara by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

SVRA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 2,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,843. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SVRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.98.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

