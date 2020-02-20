Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,087,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 709,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 637,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 70,212 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 60,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

NYSE CRK traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,483. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. Comstock Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

