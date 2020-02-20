Virtu Financial LLC Takes $97,000 Position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRBP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.60. 180,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,422. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $367.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRBP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

