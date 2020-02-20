Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 10,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $78,489.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSC. ValuEngine upgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,510. American Superconductor Co. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.47% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

