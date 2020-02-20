Visa Inc (NYSE:V) EVP Sells $1,161,490.00 in Stock

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.45. 8,529,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,485,626. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $414.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $143.18 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

