Visa Inc (NYSE:V) EVP Sells $1,161,490.00 in Stock

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.45. 8,529,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,485,626. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $414.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $143.18 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.
Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on V. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.