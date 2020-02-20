Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,077 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,615. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $213.31 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $143.18 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

