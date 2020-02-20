Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Visteon were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Visteon by 81.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 19.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Visteon by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period.

VC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Visteon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Shares of Visteon stock traded down $5.39 on Thursday, hitting $80.33. 273,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,721. Visteon Corp has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.76.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

