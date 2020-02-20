Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.25. 3,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,327. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

