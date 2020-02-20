vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.05). vTv Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for vTv Therapeutics.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTVT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,369,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,239,726 shares of company stock worth $8,000,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 15,237.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 128,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.93. 446,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,964. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $158.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -3.55.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

