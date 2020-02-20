Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.20-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.72. Vulcan Materials also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.20 to $5.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.38.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $134.51. The company had a trading volume of 43,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,165. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $109.19 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

